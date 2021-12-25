Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
1.5 million Nigerians in Italy need passport – Diaspora organisation
The Nation
- Mr George Omo-Iduhon, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Europe (NIDOE), Italy Chapter, said more than 1.5 million registered Nigerians urgently needed the Nigerian passport.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
1.5 million Nigerians in Italy need passport – Diaspora organisation
Vanguard News:
‘1.5 million Nigerians in Italy need passport’
Premium Times:
1.5 million Nigerians in Italy need passport – Diaspora organisation
Signal:
1.5 Million Nigerians in Italy Need Passport – Diaspora Organisation
Peoples Gazette:
FG assigns 500 passports for 1.5 million Nigerians in Italy: Diaspora Organisation
Daily Nigerian:
1.5 million Nigerians in Italy need passport – Diaspora organisation
Sundiata Post:
1.5 million Nigerians in Italy need passport – Diaspora organisation
The Street Journal:
1.5 Million Nigerians In Italy Need Passport – Diaspora Organisation
News Breakers:
1.5 million Nigerians in Italy need passport – Diaspora organisation
More Picks
1
FG clears air on foreign terror attack in Abuja during festive season -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
Amotekun, police in face-off with cultists in Osun -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas -
Pulse Nigeria,
15 hours ago
4
Fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers -
National Accord,
20 hours ago
5
MDCN bows to pressure, scraps N900,000 fee for foreign-trained doctors -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
6
Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage -
The News Guru,
7 hours ago
8
'Every day with you is worth celebrating' Actress Etinosa Idemudia jubilates as her daughter clocks one -
Kemi Filani Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Nigeria signs MoU to create Intellectual Property Commercialisation Project -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
10
Watch The Moment Olamide Joins Davido on Stage at His Concert -
Not Just OK,
23 hours ago
One moment please...