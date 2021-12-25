Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija Couple, Gedoni and Khafi show off son’s face for the first time
Kemi Filani Blog  - Finally, Big Brother Naija Couple, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata and have unveiled the face of their adorable son, Miracle Ekpata. The couple who had the baby in August had refused to show his face until today, Christmas Day. Sharing a cute family ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
Reality TV stars, Khafi and Gedoni, finally show off their son's face (photos)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
BBNaija Couple, Gedoni and Khafi show off son’s face for the first time
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Khafi and Gedoni show their son's face in Christmas themed photo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Gist Lovers:
In the spirit of Christmas, BBNaija Couple, Gedoni and Khafi show off son’s face for the first time


   More Picks
1 FG clears air on foreign terror attack in Abuja during festive season - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Amotekun, police in face-off with cultists in Osun - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 Fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers - National Accord, 20 hours ago
5 MDCN bows to pressure, scraps N900,000 fee for foreign-trained doctors - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 7 hours ago
8 'Every day with you is worth celebrating' Actress Etinosa Idemudia jubilates as her daughter clocks one - Kemi Filani Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Nigeria signs MoU to create Intellectual Property Commercialisation Project - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
10 Watch The Moment Olamide Joins Davido on Stage at His Concert - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info