NAF deploy 26 pilots to boost anti-insurgency war -CAS
News photo Daily Trust  - The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has said that the operational manpower of the Nigerian Air Force recently received a boost with the winging of 26 new pilots and 31 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operators since his assumption of office.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

