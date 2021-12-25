Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Amotekun rescues toddlers, nine others from kidnappers
Daily Post  - Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network, WNSN, known as Amotekun Corps, have rescued nine kidnap victims including two toddlers in Osun State. The victims were rescued after they were kidnapped at the Ipetumodu axis of the state along the ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kidnappers strike on Christmas Day as Amotekun rescue nine victims PM News:
Kidnappers strike on Christmas Day as Amotekun rescue nine victims
Nine Kidnapped Victims Rescued By Amotekun In Ondo News Break:
Nine Kidnapped Victims Rescued By Amotekun In Ondo
Amotekun Rescues Toddlers, Nine Others From Kidnappers Infotrust News:
Amotekun Rescues Toddlers, Nine Others From Kidnappers
Amotekun rescues nine kidnap victims in Osun Within Nigeria:
Amotekun rescues nine kidnap victims in Osun
Amotekun rescues toddlers, nine others from kidnappers See Naija:
Amotekun rescues toddlers, nine others from kidnappers


   More Picks
1 See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
2 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
3 MDCN bows to pressure, scraps N900,000 fee for foreign-trained doctors - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Amotekun rescues toddlers, nine others from kidnappers - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 'Every day with you is worth celebrating' Actress Etinosa Idemudia jubilates as her daughter clocks one - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Christmas: Be your brother's keeper, Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria signs MoU to create Intellectual Property Commercialisation Project - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
9 Ex-Governor Fayose’s Brother, Isaac Becomes Delivery Van Driver In The UK (Video) - Online Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido Grace Tony Elumelu’s Christmas Party - News Break, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info