Woman goes ahead to marry boyfriend who threw acid on her face and disfigured her







Berfin Ozek, 20, got married to Casim Ozan Celt Linda Ikeji Blog - A young Turkish woman has married the man who threw acid on her face and eyes, leaving her permanently disfigured with impaired vision.Berfin Ozek, 20, got married to Casim Ozan Celt



News Credibility Score: 99%