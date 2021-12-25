Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Only Tinubu can fix Nigeria,’ Reps member, Faleke rallies citizens for ex-Lagos gov ahead of 2023
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - A member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, said on Saturday the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the only Nigerian who can fix the country.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Only Tinubu can fix Nigeria - Faleke The Sun:
Only Tinubu can fix Nigeria - Faleke
2023: Only Tinubu can fix Nigeria – Faleke The Herald:
2023: Only Tinubu can fix Nigeria – Faleke


   More Picks
1 See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
2 FG clears air on foreign terror attack in Abuja during festive season - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
4 MDCN bows to pressure, scraps N900,000 fee for foreign-trained doctors - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 'Every day with you is worth celebrating' Actress Etinosa Idemudia jubilates as her daughter clocks one - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Nigeria signs MoU to create Intellectual Property Commercialisation Project - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
8 Governor Sanwo-Olu offers free BRT rides to Lagosians - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
9 Ex-Governor Fayose’s Brother, Isaac Becomes Delivery Van Driver In The UK (Video) - Online Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido Grace Tony Elumelu’s Christmas Party - News Break, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info