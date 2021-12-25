Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Until Nnamdi Kanu is released, Nigeria can never be well - Rita Edochie
News photo MrifeanyisInfo News Hub  - Nollywood veteran actress, Rita Edochie has come out to say that Nigeria can never be free and well again until the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu is free.

According to Rita Edochie, the issues surrounding Nigeria is spiritual and she further stated that it was a sad Christmas today for her.

Speaking via her social media platform, she stated that Nigeria will keep being in confusion until the separatist leader is freed, adding that those saying that Kanu will only be freed when they are dead, should be ready to die.

“TODAY IS CHRISTMAS BUT IT’S A SAD CHRISTMAS FOR ME THOUGH I THANK GOD ALMIGHTY FOR LIFE BECAUSE MANY COULD NOT SEE TODAY’S CHRISTMAS.

“TODAY IS CHRISTMAS AND MAZI NNAMDI OKWU KANU IS STILL NOT FREE RIGHT ?

“NIGERIA CAN NEVER BE FREE AND WELL AGAIN.

“IT IS A SPIRITUAL THING.

“NIGERIA WILL KEEP BEING IN CONFUSION UNTIL MAZI NNAMDI OKWU KANU IS FREE.

“I CAN SEE YOU STILL SAY OVER YOUR DEAD BODY WILL HE BE FREE AGAIN THEN GET READY TO DIE BECAUSE HE MUST BE FREE AGAIN.

