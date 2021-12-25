Until Nnamdi Kanu is released, Nigeria can never be well - Rita Edochie



According to Rita Edochie, the issues surrounding Nigeria is spiritual and she further stated that it was a sad Christmas today for her.



Speaking via her social media platform, she stated that Nigeria will keep being in confusion until the separatist leader is freed, adding that those saying that Kanu will only be freed when they are dead, should be ready to die.



“TODAY IS CHRISTMAS BUT IT’S A SAD CHRISTMAS FOR ME THOUGH I THANK GOD ALMIGHTY FOR LIFE BECAUSE MANY COULD NOT SEE TODAY’S CHRISTMAS.



“TODAY IS CHRISTMAS AND MAZI NNAMDI OKWU KANU IS STILL NOT FREE RIGHT ?



“NIGERIA CAN NEVER BE FREE AND WELL AGAIN.



“IT IS A SPIRITUAL THING.



“NIGERIA WILL KEEP BEING IN CONFUSION UNTIL MAZI NNAMDI OKWU KANU IS FREE.



