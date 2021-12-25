Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Christmas: Buhari hosts Osinbajo, family at presidential villa
News photo Premium Times  - Christmas: Buhari hosts Osinbajo, family at presidential villa

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Christmas: Buhari Hosts Osinbajo, Family At Presidential Villa News Break:
Christmas: Buhari Hosts Osinbajo, Family At Presidential Villa
Buhari hosts Osinbajo and family on Christmas day [PHOTOS] Top Naija:
Buhari hosts Osinbajo and family on Christmas day [PHOTOS]


   More Picks
1 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
2 Amotekun rescues toddlers, nine others from kidnappers - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 Senator Abaribe Declares To Contest For Abia State Governorship Election - Nigeria Breaking News, 15 hours ago
4 Christmas: Nigerians Will Be Blessed This Season - Osinbajo - Leadership, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria signs MoU to create Intellectual Property Commercialisation Project - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 805 Nigerian doctors got British licence in six months, total now 9,189 –British Agency - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
9 I treated 18,388 mails in 2021, says Malami - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 'Every day with you is worth celebrating' Actress Etinosa Idemudia jubilates as her daughter clocks one - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info