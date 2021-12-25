Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The World has become so used to immense tragedies, war and sufferings that we now overlook them in silence - Pope Francis
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has warned that the world is becoming so desensitised to crises, war and suffering that people no longer care anymore.


In his annual Christma

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 FG clears air on foreign terror attack in Abuja during festive season - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Amotekun, police in face-off with cultists in Osun - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 Fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers - National Accord, 20 hours ago
5 Christmas: Seven die as luxury bus conveying 63 persons lose control in Ogun - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 MDCN bows to pressure, scraps N900,000 fee for foreign-trained doctors - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 7 hours ago
9 Christmas: Be your brother's keeper, Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Christmas: Akeredolu calls for moderate celebration, security consciousness - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info