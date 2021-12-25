Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nicki Minaj shares stunning photos of her family to mark Christmas
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nicki Minaj wished her followers a merry Christmas with lovely photos of her family.

 

The rapper, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their son all wore black outfits as they posed for thei

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Merry Christmas from Nicki Minaj and her family🎄🥰 Gist Reel:
Merry Christmas from Nicki Minaj and her family🎄🥰


   More Picks
1 FG clears air on foreign terror attack in Abuja during festive season - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Amotekun, police in face-off with cultists in Osun - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 Fuel thieves caused inferno, collapse of electricity high tension towers - National Accord, 20 hours ago
5 Christmas: Seven die as luxury bus conveying 63 persons lose control in Ogun - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 MDCN bows to pressure, scraps N900,000 fee for foreign-trained doctors - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 7 hours ago
9 Christmas: Be your brother's keeper, Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Christmas: Akeredolu calls for moderate celebration, security consciousness - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info