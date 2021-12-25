Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kaduna Shiites attend church service in Zaria, present gift The Nation:
PHOTOS: Muslims attend Christmas service, dance with Christians in Kaduna The Cable:
EPL: Gerrard to miss Aston Villa vs Chelsea after testing positive for COVID-19 Daily Post:
Until Nnamdi Kanu is released, Nigeria can never be well - Rita Edochie MrifeanyisInfo News Hub:
Romantic soldier released after 11 days in detention The Punch:
Christmas: Some worship centres flout COVID-19 protocols Vanguard News:
Sack Army Chief, NYSC Boss Over Harassment Of Female Soldier Who Accepted Corps Member Marriage Proposal, Women Group Urges President Buhari Sahara Reporters:
OFFICIAL: Osimhen, Dennis, Umar Make Super Eagles 28-Man 2021 AFCON Squad Complete Sports:
Nigerian entrepreneur receives brand new Range Rover Velar from boyfriend as Christmas gift (video) Yaba Left Online:
Japan To Pay Companies To Keep Sensitive Patents Secret – Nikkei Independent:
Kaffy Joins Psquare on Stage to Perform ‘Bizzy Body’ & It’s FIRE 🔥 | WATCH Not Just OK:
Point Blank News:
Cisse unveils Senegal’s AFCON 2021 squad, hopes for elusive title The Eagle Online:
Celebrating Christmas is like celebrating slavery – Daddy freeze Tells Africans, Christmas has nothing to do with Christ News Wire NGR:
Engr. Don, accomplice arraigned over alleged N75m land fraud - P.M. News PM News:
Nobody is above blocking – Falz tackles couples that wear matching pajamas on Christmas Day (Video) Correct NG:
The moment @PeterPsquare and @rudeboypsquare went on bended knees to apologise to their fans and the world. Nigerian Entertainment Today:
101 Million Subscribers Risk Disconnection As SIM-NIN Deadline Nears Infotrust News:
Reactions As Mo Salah Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photo) Edujandon:
