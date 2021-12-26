Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


805 Nigerian doctors got British licence in six months, total now 9,189 –British Agency
News photo News Breakers  - Analysis of data obtained from the General Medical Council of Britain has revealed that 805 Nigeria-trained doctors were licensed between July and December 25, 2021. Also, the number of Nigerian-trained doctors in the United Kingdom increased to 9,189.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

805 Nigerian doctors got British licence in six months, total now 9,189 –British Agency The Punch:
805 Nigerian doctors got British licence in six months, total now 9,189 –British Agency
805 Nigerian Doctors Got British Licence In Six Months, Total Now 9,189 - British Agency The Nigeria Lawyer:
805 Nigerian Doctors Got British Licence In Six Months, Total Now 9,189 - British Agency
British grants license 805 Nigerian doctors in six months, total now 9,189 Top Naija:
British grants license 805 Nigerian doctors in six months, total now 9,189
9,189 Nigerian doctors now have British licence, 805 in last six months, says British Agency Global Upfront:
9,189 Nigerian doctors now have British licence, 805 in last six months, says British Agency
805 Nigerian Doctors Got British Licence In Six Months, Total Now 9,189 –British Agency Infotrust News:
805 Nigerian Doctors Got British Licence In Six Months, Total Now 9,189 –British Agency


   More Picks
1 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
2 Amotekun rescues toddlers, nine others from kidnappers - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 Senator Abaribe Declares To Contest For Abia State Governorship Election - Nigeria Breaking News, 15 hours ago
4 Christmas: Nigerians Will Be Blessed This Season - Osinbajo - Leadership, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria signs MoU to create Intellectual Property Commercialisation Project - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 805 Nigerian doctors got British licence in six months, total now 9,189 –British Agency - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
9 I treated 18,388 mails in 2021, says Malami - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 'Every day with you is worth celebrating' Actress Etinosa Idemudia jubilates as her daughter clocks one - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info