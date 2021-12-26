Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


During my 12 years of barreness, a colleague in office taunted me he was skilful at impregnating ladies –Lagos mother of triplets
News photo The Punch  - Mrs Temidola Ladeinde and her husband, Olukayode, who welcomed a set of triplets after 12 years of being married without a child, tell OLADIMEJI RAMON about her struggles and triumph

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

During my 12 years of barreness, a colleague in office taunted me he was skilful at impregnating ladies –Lagos mother of triplets News Breakers:
During my 12 years of barreness, a colleague in office taunted me he was skilful at impregnating ladies –Lagos mother of triplets
A Colleague Taunted Me That He Was Skilful at Impregnating Ladies – Mother of Triplets Barren For 12 Years Shares Story Online Nigeria:
A Colleague Taunted Me That He Was Skilful at Impregnating Ladies – Mother of Triplets Barren For 12 Years Shares Story
A Colleague Taunted Me That He Was Skilful at Impregnating Ladies – Mother of Triplets Barren For 12 Years Shares Story Tori News:
A Colleague Taunted Me That He Was Skilful at Impregnating Ladies – Mother of Triplets Barren For 12 Years Shares Story


   More Picks
1 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
2 Regina Daniels shares the generous cash gift Ned Nwoko gave her for Christmas - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) - Online Nigeria, 10 hours ago
5 Celebrating Christmas is like celebrating slavery – Daddy freeze Tells Africans, Christmas has nothing to do with Christ - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Buhari mourns Desmond Tutu, condoles with Ramaphosa, South Africans - The Punch, 3 hours ago
8 Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
9 Senator Abaribe Declares To Contest For Abia State Governorship Election - Nigeria Breaking News, 21 hours ago
10 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 29 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info