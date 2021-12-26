Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SHOCKING – School Proprietress, Comfort Jiya Set Ablaze By Her Drug Addict Son, Stephen Jiya In Minna
News photo Salone  - Tragedy struck in Minna, Niger State capital following the death of a female former school principal of Jocis Schools, identified as Comfort Jiya whose child was said to have poured petrol on her and incinerated her.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

