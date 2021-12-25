Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Shelve your presidential ambition – Bauchi Christians tell Gov Mohammed
Daily Post  - The Christian community in Bauchi State on Saturday urged the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to shelve his presidential ambition and go for a second term in the state in order to complete the good work he has started.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

