Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Sanitation: Kano government shuts two public conveniences for poor hygiene
The Guardian
- Kano State Task Force Committee on Sanitation on Saturday shut down two public conveniences in Kano metropolis for poor sanitary conditions.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Sanitation: Kano govt shuts two public conveniences for poor hygiene
Daily Post:
Christmas: Kano govt shuts down two public conveniences
The Eagle Online:
Sanitation: Kano shuts two public conveniences for poor hygiene
Within Nigeria:
Christmas: Kano govt shuts down two public conveniences
News Breakers:
Sanitation: Kano govt shuts two public conveniences for poor hygiene
More Picks
1
I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage -
The News Guru,
21 hours ago
2
Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Senator Abaribe Declares To Contest For Abia State Governorship Election -
Nigeria Breaking News,
18 hours ago
4
Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
5
Amotekun rescues toddlers, nine others from kidnappers -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Nigeria Army releases female soldier detained over corps member proposal -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
7
Resident Doctors Reject Nigerian Government's N32,000 New Hazard Allowance -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
8
2023: Shelve your presidential ambition – Bauchi Christians tell Gov Mohammed -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
9
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
