Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Christians have equal rights as Muslims – Governor Bala Mohammed tells Bauchi residents
News photo The Herald  - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said that Christians have equal rights as their Muslim counterparts which should be respected. Mohammed said this when the state Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Abraham Damina, led the ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Respect Christians’ rights – says Bala Mohammed The Guardian:
Respect Christians’ rights – says Bala Mohammed
Christians, Muslims have equal rights, says Bala Muhammed The Nation:
Christians, Muslims have equal rights, says Bala Muhammed
Respect Christians’ rights – says Bala Mohammed News Breakers:
Respect Christians’ rights – says Bala Mohammed


   More Picks
1 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
2 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Senator Abaribe Declares To Contest For Abia State Governorship Election - Nigeria Breaking News, 18 hours ago
4 Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
5 Amotekun rescues toddlers, nine others from kidnappers - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria Army releases female soldier detained over corps member proposal - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
7 Resident Doctors Reject Nigerian Government's N32,000 New Hazard Allowance - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 2023: Shelve your presidential ambition – Bauchi Christians tell Gov Mohammed - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info