Bishop Kukah explodes again: Northern Nigeria under grip of evil, gradually turning into ‘Arewanistan’

Read full article Bishop Kukah explodes again: Northern Nigeria under grip of evil, gradually turning into ‘Arewanistan’ on TheNewsGuru. The News Guru - The Catholic Bishop of SokotoRead full article Bishop Kukah explodes again: Northern Nigeria under grip of evil, gradually turning into ‘Arewanistan’ on TheNewsGuru.



News Credibility Score: 50%