Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Christmas: Lawmaker Pays Fines For 8 Inmates To Regain Freedom
News photo The Genius Media  - Christmas: Lawmaker Pays Fines For 8 Inmates To Regain Freedom------Mr Kwamoti La’ori, PDP  member re

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Christmas: Lawmaker pays fines for 8 inmates to regain freedom Vanguard News:
Christmas: Lawmaker pays fines for 8 inmates to regain freedom
Christmas: Lawmaker pays fines for eight inmates to regain freedom Premium Times:
Christmas: Lawmaker pays fines for eight inmates to regain freedom
Christmas: Lawmaker pays fines for 8 inmates to regain freedom Pulse Nigeria:
Christmas: Lawmaker pays fines for 8 inmates to regain freedom
Christmas: Lawmaker pays fines for 8 inmates to regain freedom Within Nigeria:
Christmas: Lawmaker pays fines for 8 inmates to regain freedom


   More Picks
1 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
2 Regina Daniels shares the generous cash gift Ned Nwoko gave her for Christmas - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) - Online Nigeria, 10 hours ago
5 Celebrating Christmas is like celebrating slavery – Daddy freeze Tells Africans, Christmas has nothing to do with Christ - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
6 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Buhari mourns Desmond Tutu, condoles with Ramaphosa, South Africans - The Punch, 3 hours ago
8 Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
9 Senator Abaribe Declares To Contest For Abia State Governorship Election - Nigeria Breaking News, 21 hours ago
10 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 29 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info