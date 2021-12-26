Post News
Forgive us - Psquare kneel, finally apologize to fans [VIDEO]
Daily Post
- Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare have asked their fans and everyone around the world to forgive them for their split.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
'We are sorry'-Psquare kneels to begs fans
Independent:
Psquare Finally Apologize To Fans
PM News:
‘We are sorry’: P-Square kneel down on stage to beg fans - P.M. News
The Will:
Psquare kneel, Apologise To Fans
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Video: Psquare kneel, apologises to fans for breaking up | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Online Nigeria:
PSquare Kneel Down On Stage During Concert, Apologize To Fans For Breaking Up [Video]
Kanyi Daily:
PSquare Kneel Down On Stage During Concert, Apologize To Fans For Breaking Up [Video]
Edujandon:
P Square In Tears As They Apologise To Fans For Their Split (Video)
Naija News:
Psquare Kneel, Apologize To Fans For Splitting @PeterPsquare @rudeboypsquare
Bukas Blog:
VIDEO: Heartfelt Moment PSquare Apologise To Fans For Splitting, On Both Knees In Tears At Livespot XFestival
Tori News:
We Are Sorry - PSquare Kneel Down On Stage To Beg Fans (Video)
Kemi Filani Blog:
Psquare beg fans for breakup, declare they are sorry[VIDEO]
More Picks
1
Forgive us - Psquare kneel, finally apologize to fans [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
3
Regina Daniels shares the generous cash gift Ned Nwoko gave her for Christmas -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
4
Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) -
Online Nigeria,
13 hours ago
6
Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
9
Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Six killed by suicide bomber in Beni east Congo - P.M. News -
PM News,
21 hours ago
