Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian woman, Oyin Bernard and her husband, Koku have welcomed triplets after 13 years of marriage. She took to Instagram at the weekend to share photos of the triplets named Kinfeosioluwa, Kirafoluwa and Kikiogooluwa. "When He decides to ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Couple Welcome Triplets after 13 years of marriage My Celebrity & I:
Nigerian Couple Welcome Triplets after 13 years of marriage
Nigerian Couple Welcome Triplets After 13 Years of Marriage (Photos) Tori News:
Nigerian Couple Welcome Triplets After 13 Years of Marriage (Photos)


   More Picks
1 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
2 Amotekun rescues toddlers, nine others from kidnappers - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 Senator Abaribe Declares To Contest For Abia State Governorship Election - Nigeria Breaking News, 15 hours ago
4 Christmas: Nigerians Will Be Blessed This Season - Osinbajo - Leadership, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria signs MoU to create Intellectual Property Commercialisation Project - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 Singer Victony cheered by fans as he stands to perform for the first time since accident that confined him to a wheelchair (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 805 Nigerian doctors got British licence in six months, total now 9,189 –British Agency - News Breakers, 11 hours ago
9 I treated 18,388 mails in 2021, says Malami - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 'Every day with you is worth celebrating' Actress Etinosa Idemudia jubilates as her daughter clocks one - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info