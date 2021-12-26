Post News
Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video)
Online Nigeria
- Timaya reconciles with J Martins Nigerian star musician, Timaya is finally in good terms with fellow musician, J Martins. This comes after the duo reconciled on stage, ending a beef of 7 years.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Timaya, J-Martins end 7-year fight on stage - P.M. News
News Wire NGR:
Watch as Nigerian singers, Timaya and J Martins reconcile after seven years
The Dabigal Blog:
Timaya and J Martins reconcile at Psquare’s concert in Lagos after 7 years
Lailas News:
Timaya, J-Martins end 7-year fight on stage
See Naija:
Timaya, J-Martins end 7-year fight on stage
Salone:
WOW – Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video)
Gist Reel:
Psquare reconcile Timaya and J Martins after 7 years of not 'talking to each other' (Video)
Edujandon:
P Square Settles 7 Years Rift Between Timaya And J Martins on stage (Video)
GL Trends:
Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video)
Tori News:
Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video)
More Picks
1
I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage -
The News Guru,
24 hours ago
2
Regina Daniels shares the generous cash gift Ned Nwoko gave her for Christmas -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) -
Online Nigeria,
10 hours ago
5
Celebrating Christmas is like celebrating slavery – Daddy freeze Tells Africans, Christmas has nothing to do with Christ -
News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
6
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Buhari mourns Desmond Tutu, condoles with Ramaphosa, South Africans -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
8
Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
9
Senator Abaribe Declares To Contest For Abia State Governorship Election -
Nigeria Breaking News,
21 hours ago
10
Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
29 mins ago
