Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"The devil visited my home" - Kenyan woman writes after losing her husband, son and mother-in-law in fatal road accident
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Dorcas, her son and husband

A Kenyan woman, Dorcas Kemuma is devastated after losing three members of her family in a fatal road accident.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"The devil visited my home" - Kenyan woman writes after losing her husband, son and mother-in-law in tragic road accident Yaba Left Online:
"The devil visited my home" - Kenyan woman writes after losing her husband, son and mother-in-law in tragic road accident
The Devil Visited My Home - Woman Cries After Losing Husband, Son and Mother-in-law In Fatal Road Accident Tori News:
The Devil Visited My Home - Woman Cries After Losing Husband, Son and Mother-in-law In Fatal Road Accident


   More Picks
1 Senator Abaribe Declares To Contest For Abia State Governorship Election - Nigeria Breaking News, 17 hours ago
2 I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
3 Amotekun rescues toddlers, nine others from kidnappers - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Christmas: Nigerians Will Be Blessed This Season - Osinbajo - Leadership, 23 hours ago
5 Resident Doctors Reject Nigerian Government's N32,000 New Hazard Allowance - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 2023: Shelve your presidential ambition – Bauchi Christians tell Gov Mohammed - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 805 Nigerian doctors got British licence in six months, total now 9,189 –British Agency - News Breakers, 12 hours ago
9 SHOCKING – School Proprietress, Comfort Jiya Set Ablaze By Her Drug Addict Son, Stephen Jiya In Minna - Salone, 9 hours ago
10 I treated 18,388 mails in 2021, says Malami - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info