News at a Glance
Looters on rampage as fire guts Next Cash and Carry supermarket in Abuja
The Cable
- Fire gutted Next Cash and Carry, a popular supermarket, located along Ahmadu Bello way, Kado-kuchi area of Jahi- Kado expressway, Abuja.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Fire guts Abuja's Next Cash and Carry
The Punch:
Fire Outbreak At Next Cash and Carry Supermarket In Abuja There's a fire outbreak at the popular Next Cash and Carry Supermarket in Kado area of Abuja. The cause of the fire is unknown as of the time of filing this report.
The Sun:
Fire guts Next Cash And Carry Supermarket in Abuja (VIDEO) – The Sun Nigeria
More Picks
1
Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) -
Online Nigeria,
19 hours ago
5
Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Lai Mohammed demands apology over report that he contracted COVID | herald.ng -
The Herald,
15 hours ago
7
Money lending: Committee to shut down businesses in enforcement drive –FCCPC -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Electoral Act: Make sacrifice, sign bill into law – Arewa youths tell Buhari -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Charles Soludo and wife Nonye celebrate 29th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
