Palace postponement plea rejected as Vieira tests positive
News photo The Guardian  - Crystal Palace's bid to have their Boxing Day trip to Tottenham postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak has been turned down by the Premier League despite manager Patrick Vieira testing positive.

16 hours ago
