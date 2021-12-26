Post News
News at a Glance
Buhari mourns Desmond Tutu, condoles with Ramaphosa, South Africans
The Punch
- Buhari (retd.), on Sunday, condoled with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as South Africans on the demise of Nobel Laureate, Desmond Tutu.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
President Buhari reacts to death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Independent:
Buhari Mourns Passage of Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The Genius Media:
CONDOLENCE!!! President Buhari mourns Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Within Nigeria:
Buhari mourns Desmond Tutu, condoles with Ramaphosa, South Africans
Edujandon:
Ramaphosa announces death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu
News Breakers:
Buhari mourns Desmond Tutu, condoles with Ramaphosa, South Africans
Naija on Point:
Atiku Abubakar Reacts To The Death Of Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Kemi Filani Blog:
Buhari reacts to Desmond Tutu’s death
More Picks
1
I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage -
The News Guru,
24 hours ago
2
Regina Daniels shares the generous cash gift Ned Nwoko gave her for Christmas -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) -
Online Nigeria,
10 hours ago
5
Celebrating Christmas is like celebrating slavery – Daddy freeze Tells Africans, Christmas has nothing to do with Christ -
News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
6
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Buhari mourns Desmond Tutu, condoles with Ramaphosa, South Africans -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
8
Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
9
Senator Abaribe Declares To Contest For Abia State Governorship Election -
Nigeria Breaking News,
21 hours ago
10
Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
30 mins ago
