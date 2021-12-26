Post News
Ojukwu wept under my shoulder for forgiveness over role in war ― Amb Ukume
Vanguard News
- "I read the conditions one after the other. Ojukwu accepted all of them."
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Within Nigeria:
Ojukwu wept on my shoulder for forgiveness over role in Biafra war – Amb Ukume
Global Upfront:
Odumegwu-Ojukwu wept on my shoulder for forgiveness over role in Nigeria-Biafra War – Ambassador Ukume
Politics Nigeria:
How Ojukwu wept profusely over role in Biafra war
More Picks
1
Forgive us - Psquare kneel, finally apologize to fans [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. -
Yaba Left Online,
17 hours ago
3
Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) -
Online Nigeria,
22 hours ago
6
Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
7
Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Money lending: Committee to shut down businesses in enforcement drive –FCCPC -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
9
Lai Mohammed demands apology over report that he contracted COVID | herald.ng -
The Herald,
18 hours ago
10
Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
