Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra
News photo The Nation  - A speeding driver killed a female pedestrian on Sunday at Igbo Ukwu-Oraifite Road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra. Sector Commander of the FRSC in Anambra, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra Vanguard News:
Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra
Pedestrian killed by speeding driver in Anambra Peoples Gazette:
Pedestrian killed by speeding driver in Anambra
Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra The Eagle Online:
Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra
Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra The Point:
Speeding driver kills pedestrian in Anambra


   More Picks
1 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) - Online Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
6 Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Lai Mohammed demands apology over report that he contracted COVID | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
8 Electoral Act: Make sacrifice, sign bill into law – Arewa youths tell Buhari - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Charles Soludo and wife Nonye celebrate 29th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info