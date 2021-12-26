Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Declare your assets now, PDP tells Akeredolu’s son
News photo Vanguard News  - As criticism continued to trail the appointment of Babajide Akeredolu by his father, governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the Director General of Performance and Project Implementation  Monitoring Unit ( PPIMU), the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Declare Your Asset Now, Ondo PDP Tells Akeredolu’s Son Leadership:
Declare Your Asset Now, Ondo PDP Tells Akeredolu’s Son
Ondo PDP asks Akeredolu The Punch:
Ondo PDP asks Akeredolu's son to declare assets after appointment
Ondo PDP asks Akeredolu’s son to declare assets after appointment News Breakers:
Ondo PDP asks Akeredolu’s son to declare assets after appointment
Ondo PDP asks Akeredolu’s son to declare assets after appointment Within Nigeria:
Ondo PDP asks Akeredolu’s son to declare assets after appointment


   More Picks
1 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) - Online Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
6 Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Lai Mohammed demands apology over report that he contracted COVID | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
8 Electoral Act: Make sacrifice, sign bill into law – Arewa youths tell Buhari - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Charles Soludo and wife Nonye celebrate 29th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info