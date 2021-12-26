Post News
News at a Glance
Shatta Wale shades Nigerian artistes after he sold out biggest stadium in Ghana; says he doesn't need them [Video]
Gist Reel
- Ghanian musician, Shatta Wale has thrown shades at Nigerian artistes after he sold out the biggest stadium in Ghana.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Shatta Wale shades after selling out Ghanaian Stadium
Daily Post:
I don’t need Nigerian artistes - Shatta Wale boasts
The Will:
Shatta Wale Berates Nigerian Artistes After Selling Out Ghanaian Stadium
News Breakers:
Shatta Wale shades Nigerians artistes after selling out Ghanaian Stadium
1st for Credible News:
Shatta Wale shades Nigerian artistes after he sold out biggest stadium in Ghana
More Picks
1
Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) -
Online Nigeria,
20 hours ago
5
Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
6
Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Lai Mohammed demands apology over report that he contracted COVID | herald.ng -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
8
Electoral Act: Make sacrifice, sign bill into law – Arewa youths tell Buhari -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
9
Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Charles Soludo and wife Nonye celebrate 29th wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
