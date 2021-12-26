Post News
News at a Glance
Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has called on Nigerians to stop blaming President Buhari for all the problems in Nigeria. According to him, it has gotten so bad that some Nigerians
30 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Some people will blame Buhari if they can’t get pregnant -Amaechi
Information Nigeria:
Some People Will Blame Buhari If They Can’t Get Pregnant -Amaechi
Nigerian Eye:
Some people will blame Buhari if they can’t get pregnant -Amaechi
PM News:
Some Nigerians will blame Buhari if they can’t get pregnant - Amaechi - P.M. News
Naija News:
Nigerians Blame Buhari For Not Getting Pregnant – Amaechi Claims
Global Village Extra:
Stop Blaming Buhari For Challenges Facing Nigeria- Amaechi
Tori News:
Some People Will Blame Buhari If They can’t Get Their Wives Pregnant - Amaechi
More Picks
1
I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage -
The News Guru,
24 hours ago
2
Regina Daniels shares the generous cash gift Ned Nwoko gave her for Christmas -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) -
Online Nigeria,
10 hours ago
5
Celebrating Christmas is like celebrating slavery – Daddy freeze Tells Africans, Christmas has nothing to do with Christ -
News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
6
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Buhari mourns Desmond Tutu, condoles with Ramaphosa, South Africans -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
8
Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
9
Senator Abaribe Declares To Contest For Abia State Governorship Election -
Nigeria Breaking News,
21 hours ago
10
Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
30 mins ago
