Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari celebrates Bagudu, Dogara on their birthdays
News photo The Eagle Online  - Buhari said: "I'm proud of your records of service to Nigeria and your people and, indeed, our great party that is committed to change."

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m proud of your records - Buhari tells Bagudu, Dogara Daily Post:
I’m proud of your records - Buhari tells Bagudu, Dogara
Buhari Praises Bagudu, Dogara On Their Birthday Independent:
Buhari Praises Bagudu, Dogara On Their Birthday
I’m proud of your records – Buhari tells Bagudu, Dogara Within Nigeria:
I’m proud of your records – Buhari tells Bagudu, Dogara
You’re committed party men, Buhari tells Bagudu, Dogara on their birthdays News Breakers:
You’re committed party men, Buhari tells Bagudu, Dogara on their birthdays


   More Picks
1 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) - Online Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
6 Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Lai Mohammed demands apology over report that he contracted COVID | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
8 Electoral Act: Make sacrifice, sign bill into law – Arewa youths tell Buhari - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Charles Soludo and wife Nonye celebrate 29th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info