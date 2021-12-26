Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I pray she never gets to do fake nails, lashes, wigs in future” — Socialite, Vera Sidika gushes over daughter
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Popular Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika has made a surprising kind of prayer for her little daughter, Princess Asia Brown who’s just 2-months-old.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

"I pray my daughter never gets to do fake nails, lashes, wigs in future" — Socialite, Vera Sidika Yaba Left Online:
"I pray my daughter never gets to do fake nails, lashes, wigs in future" — Socialite, Vera Sidika
Socialite Vera Sidika Prays Her Daughter Never Gets to Do Fake Nails, Lashes and Wigs in Future Monte Oz Live:
Socialite Vera Sidika Prays Her Daughter Never Gets to Do Fake Nails, Lashes and Wigs in Future
“I pray my daughter never gets to do fake nails, lashes, wigs in future” — Socialite, Vera Sidika Naija Parrot:
“I pray my daughter never gets to do fake nails, lashes, wigs in future” — Socialite, Vera Sidika


   More Picks
1 Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
2 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) - Online Nigeria, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
7 Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Lai Mohammed demands apology over report that he contracted COVID | herald.ng - The Herald, 12 hours ago
9 Money lending: Committee to shut down businesses in enforcement drive –FCCPC - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Electoral Act: Make sacrifice, sign bill into law – Arewa youths tell Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info