Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Residents flee as Boko Haram attack Yobe community
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Buni Yadi, a community in Yobe State, is currently under Boko Haram attack. The terrorists were said to have invaded the town on Sunday evening shooting indiscriminately, Sahara Reporters reports.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boko Haram Currently Attacking Yobe Community Sahara Reporters:
Boko Haram Currently Attacking Yobe Community
Yobe community currently under Boko Haram attack The Punch:
Yobe community currently under Boko Haram attack
Residents flee as Boko Haram reportedly attacks Buni Yadi in Yobe Ripples Nigeria:
Residents flee as Boko Haram reportedly attacks Buni Yadi in Yobe
Yobe community currently under Boko Haram attack News Breakers:
Yobe community currently under Boko Haram attack
Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Buni Yadi In Yobe Naija News:
Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Buni Yadi In Yobe


   More Picks
1 Forgive us - Psquare kneel, finally apologize to fans [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
3 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) - Online Nigeria, 22 hours ago
6 Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
7 Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Money lending: Committee to shut down businesses in enforcement drive –FCCPC - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 Lai Mohammed demands apology over report that he contracted COVID | herald.ng - The Herald, 18 hours ago
10 Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info