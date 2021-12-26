Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

You Must Account For Interest On N34bn In Fixed Deposit, Senate Tells PEF
News photo Independent  - The upper chamber of the National Assembly has told the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) now Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NPRA), that it must give account on interest accrued to the N34 billion placed in a fixed ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Senate To PEF: Account For Interest On N34bn Fixed Deposit
PEF must account for interest on N34bn in fixed deposit — Senate
Senate: PEF Must Account For Interest on N34bn Fixed Deposit
PEF must account for interest on N34b in fixed deposit, Senate insists
PEF must account for interest on N34bn in fixed deposit – Senate Insists
PEF Must Account For Interest On N34bn In Fixed Deposit — Senate
