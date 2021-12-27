Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Funds left behind by Jonathan not enough to run Nigeria for three weeks – Amaechi
Ripples Nigeria  - The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has detailed the genesis of banditry across the country.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amaechi began life as Peter Odili Linda Ikeji Blog:
Amaechi began life as Peter Odili's houseboy and that inferiority complex has refused to leave - Reno Omokri tackles Minister of Transport after he said that money left behind by GEJ couldn't sustain Nigeria for three weeks
CKN Nigeria:
Money Left By Goodluck Jonathan In 2015 Couldn't Sustain Nigeria For Three Weeks...Rotimi Amaechi
Money Jonathan left behind couldn’t sustain Nigeria for three weeks -Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, says Gist Punch:
Money Jonathan left behind couldn’t sustain Nigeria for three weeks -Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, says
Salone:
UPDATE – Money Jonathan Left Behind Couldn’t Sustain Nigeria Three Weeks – Amaechi
Reno Omokri tackles Minister of Transport after he said that money left behind by GEJ couldn’t sustain Nigeria for three weeks News Breakers:
Reno Omokri tackles Minister of Transport after he said that money left behind by GEJ couldn’t sustain Nigeria for three weeks


   More Picks
1 "He who the gods want to punish they first make mad" DJ Big N responds to Shatta Wale after the Ghanian rapper called out Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Buhari, Obasanjo, Ramaphosa mourn as anti-apartheid icon Tutu dies at 90 - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
4 Nigerian Police Desecrated Church To Arrest Okorocha's Son-in-law, Even Hitler Didn’t Do That During 2nd World War –Ex-Minister, Chidoka - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Nembe Oil Spill: Bayelsa Govt. Faults Aiteo, Regulators On Sabotage Claim - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
6 "You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
7 Catholic priest shot dead while returning from church service in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Sex worker vomits blood after being hit on the head with charms by ritualists in Osun - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
9 Gist & Rumors: Comedian AY Makun and wife Mabel expecting second child - Glamsquad Magazine, 12 hours ago
10 Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info