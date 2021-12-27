Post News
News at a Glance
Funds left behind by Jonathan not enough to run Nigeria for three weeks – Amaechi
Ripples Nigeria
- The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has detailed the genesis of banditry across the country.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Amaechi began life as Peter Odili's houseboy and that inferiority complex has refused to leave - Reno Omokri tackles Minister of Transport after he said that money left behind by GEJ couldn't sustain Nigeria for three weeks
CKN Nigeria:
Money Left By Goodluck Jonathan In 2015 Couldn't Sustain Nigeria For Three Weeks...Rotimi Amaechi
Gist Punch:
Money Jonathan left behind couldn’t sustain Nigeria for three weeks -Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, says
Salone:
UPDATE – Money Jonathan Left Behind Couldn’t Sustain Nigeria Three Weeks – Amaechi
News Breakers:
Reno Omokri tackles Minister of Transport after he said that money left behind by GEJ couldn’t sustain Nigeria for three weeks
