Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Review forex ban on 40 items to save naira, economists tell CBN
The Punch  - The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, an economic think tank, has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria to review its ban on some of the over 40 items which the regulator has stopped importers from accessing foreign exchange to bring into ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Economists Advise CBN To Review Forex Restriction On 40 Items Biz Watch Nigeria:
Economists Advise CBN To Review Forex Restriction On 40 Items
The Citizen:
Economists move to save naira, seek CBN review of forex ban on 40 items
Review forex ban on 40 items to save naira – Economists urge CBN National Accord:
Review forex ban on 40 items to save naira – Economists urge CBN
Economists to CBN: Review forex ban on 40 items to save naira Within Nigeria:
Economists to CBN: Review forex ban on 40 items to save naira


   More Picks
1 Lai Mohammed demands apology over report that he contracted COVID | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
2 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
4 Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Forgive us - Psquare kneel, finally apologize to fans [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 NDLEA intercepts heroin at airport, seize 8.3million Tramadol caps and 56,782 bottles of Codeine in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) - Online Nigeria, 24 hours ago
10 Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info