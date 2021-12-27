Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NBTE Approves HND Programmes For Federal Poly In Ondo
News photo Leadership  - National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has given approval to Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State to begin six Higher National Diploma (HND)

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ondo federal poly gets approval to run HND The Punch:
Ondo federal poly gets approval to run HND
NBTE approves HND programmes for Fed Poly in Ondo Republican Nigeria:
NBTE approves HND programmes for Fed Poly in Ondo
NBTE approves HND programmes for Fed Poly in Ondo Within Nigeria:
NBTE approves HND programmes for Fed Poly in Ondo
Ondo federal poly gets approval to run HND News Breakers:
Ondo federal poly gets approval to run HND


   More Picks
1 Buhari vows to make Nigeria leading Sugar producer, approves US$73m, 10,000 hectares - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day - Channels Television, 6 hours ago
3 Nigerian Police Desecrated Church To Arrest Okorocha's Son-in-law, Even Hitler Didn’t Do That During 2nd World War –Ex-Minister, Chidoka - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Pictures of police arresting suspected looters at Next Cash'N Carry supermarket fire - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 "You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
6 Sex worker vomits blood after being hit on the head with charms by ritualists in Osun - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 President Biden, Obama, world diplomats pay tributes to late Desmond Tutu - The Eagle Online, 8 hours ago
9 Nembe Oil Spill: Bayelsa Govt. Faults Aiteo, Regulators On Sabotage Claim - The Genius Media, 10 hours ago
10 Catholic priest shot dead while returning from church service in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info