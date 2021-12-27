Buhari, Obasanjo, Ramaphosa mourn as anti-apartheid icon Tutu dies at 90 The Punch - The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Sunday, condoled with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, and South Africans on the demise of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.



