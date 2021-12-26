Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Catholic priest shot dead while returning from church service in Ogun
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A  38-year-old Reverend Father, Luke Adeleke was shot dead while returning from a church service on Christmas Eve in Ogun State.

 

Adeleke was accosted by gunmen while on

