Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
News at a Glance
Odudu Ime Otu: From wild card to Gulder Ultimate Search winner – TechEconomy.ng
Tech Economy
- Ultimately, 20 names were shortlisted with 16 of them confirmed.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Wild Card, Odudu Otu emerges Gulder Ultimate Search winner
Nigerian Entertainment Today:
Odudu the Wild Card wins Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12
Lailas News:
Odudu Ime Otu Wins Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12
Nollywood Gists:
Odudu: From Wild Card To Gulder Ultimate Search Winner
Gist Reel:
Gulder Ultimate Search: Odudu Otu emerges winner of season 12
More Picks
1
Lai Mohammed demands apology over report that he contracted COVID | herald.ng -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
2
Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Beautiful moment P-Square went on their knees to apologize to fans for fighting themselves for over four years. -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
4
Actress Destiny Etiko breaks down in tears in gratitude as she reflects on the house she lived in while growing up and the one she lives in now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Forgive us - Psquare kneel, finally apologize to fans [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Nigerian couple welcome triplets after 13 years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
NDLEA intercepts heroin at airport, seize 8.3million Tramadol caps and 56,782 bottles of Codeine in Lagos (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Actor Desmond Elliott and wife release new photos as they celebrate 18th wedding anniversary (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Timaya Reconciles With J Martins On Stage After Beef Of 7 Years (video) -
Online Nigeria,
24 hours ago
10
Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
