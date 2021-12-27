Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Again, Myanmar court delays Suu Kyi walkie-talkie verdict
News photo The Punch  - A Myanmar junta court on Monday again postponed giving its verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi's trial for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, a source with knowledge of the case said.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 NDLEA intercepts heroin at airport, seize 8.3million Tramadol caps and 56,782 bottles of Codeine in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Buhari vows to make Nigeria leading Sugar producer, approves US$73m, 10,000 hectares - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 ‘He Argued Nigeria’s Case For Full Debt Cancellation,’ Obasanjo Pays Tribute To Desmond Tutu - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 Pictures of police arresting suspected looters at Next Cash'N Carry supermarket fire - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Arrest of Uche Nwosu: You acted like terrorists, desecrated the body of Christ – HURIWA slams Police - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Zaha sent off as Spurs win 3-0 - The Punch, 20 hours ago
