Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATE – 2023 Presidency: Try South-East For 4 Years – Umahi Tells APC
Salone  - Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, at the weekend, appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the geo-political zone to produce next president of the country in 2023.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

2023 Presidency: Try South-East For 4 Years – Umahi Tells APC Naija Loaded:
2023 Presidency: Try South-East For 4 Years – Umahi Tells APC
2023 Presidency: Try South-East For 4 Years – Umahi Tells APC Information Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Try South-East For 4 Years – Umahi Tells APC
2023 Presidency: Try South-East For 4 Years – Umahi Tells APC Fresh Reporters:
2023 Presidency: Try South-East For 4 Years – Umahi Tells APC
2023 Presidency: Try South-East For 4 Years - Umahi Tells APC Tori News:
2023 Presidency: Try South-East For 4 Years - Umahi Tells APC


   More Picks
1 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 NDLEA intercepts heroin at airport, seize 8.3million Tramadol caps and 56,782 bottles of Codeine in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Buhari vows to make Nigeria leading Sugar producer, approves US$73m, 10,000 hectares - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 ‘He Argued Nigeria’s Case For Full Debt Cancellation,’ Obasanjo Pays Tribute To Desmond Tutu - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 Pictures of police arresting suspected looters at Next Cash'N Carry supermarket fire - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Arrest of Uche Nwosu: You acted like terrorists, desecrated the body of Christ – HURIWA slams Police - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Zaha sent off as Spurs win 3-0 - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info