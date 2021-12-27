We're The Hunters Now --Lukaku Warns Man City, Liverpool

|
1
"He who the gods want to punish they first make mad" DJ Big N responds to Shatta Wale after the Ghanian rapper called out Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Buhari, Obasanjo, Ramaphosa mourn as anti-apartheid icon Tutu dies at 90 - The Punch,
16 hours ago
3
1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day - Channels Television,
9 hours ago
4
Nigerian Police Desecrated Church To Arrest Okorocha's Son-in-law, Even Hitler Didn’t Do That During 2nd World War –Ex-Minister, Chidoka - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
Nembe Oil Spill: Bayelsa Govt. Faults Aiteo, Regulators On Sabotage Claim - The Genius Media,
13 hours ago
6
"You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) - Yaba Left Online,
7 hours ago
7
Catholic priest shot dead while returning from church service in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
Sex worker vomits blood after being hit on the head with charms by ritualists in Osun - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
9
Gist & Rumors: Comedian AY Makun and wife Mabel expecting second child - Glamsquad Magazine,
12 hours ago
10
Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago