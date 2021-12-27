Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Foreshore waters gets N2.4 billion BOI funding to support growth and expansion plans
The Cable  - Foreshore Waters Limited (FWL) has secured a N2.4 billion loan facility from the Bank of Industry (BOI) to support the company’s growth and expansion plans.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

