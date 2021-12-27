Wizkid Ignores Tems’ Concert, Hangs Out With Ayra Starr Last Night Too Xclusive - Nigerian artists, Tems and Ayra Starr are trending on social media all thanks to Wizkid. Yesterday, Wizkid and Ayra Starr set themselves up for dragging after Wizkid failed to show up at Tems’ Livespot: A Place Called Orange Concert. Recall that Tems ...



News Credibility Score: 90%