Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wizkid Ignores Tems’ Concert, Hangs Out With Ayra Starr Last Night
News photo Too Xclusive  - Nigerian artists, Tems and Ayra Starr are trending on social media all thanks to Wizkid. Yesterday, Wizkid and Ayra Starr set themselves up for dragging after Wizkid failed to show up at Tems’ Livespot: A Place Called Orange Concert. Recall that Tems ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Wizkid ignores Tems’ concert, hangs out with Ayra Starr last night Online Nigeria:
Wizkid ignores Tems’ concert, hangs out with Ayra Starr last night
Wizkid Ignores Tems’ Concert, Hangs Out With Ayra Starr Last Night Edujandon:
Wizkid Ignores Tems’ Concert, Hangs Out With Ayra Starr Last Night
Wizkid vibes with Ayra Starr, as he ignores Tems’ concert. Mp3 Bullet:
Wizkid vibes with Ayra Starr, as he ignores Tems’ concert.
National Daily:
Wizkid ignores Tems’ concert, hangs out with Ayra Starr last night


   More Picks
1 I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Buhari rescued Nigeria's economy from collapse - Malami - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
4 Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
5 2023: Primate Ayodele names politicians who can be Nigeria’s next president, VP - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 "You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
7 Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a "proud Naija boy" years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Funke 'Jenifa' Akindele warns about 'users' masquerading as loved ones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Vic O challenges Shatta Wale to rap battle following his disparaging comments about Nigerian singers [Video] - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
10 You’re The One Thing I Count As Real – Rosy Meurer Praises Olakunle Churchill As He Turns A Year Older - Edujandon, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info