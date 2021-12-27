Islamic Cleric Found With Human Skull, Slumps, Dies In Nigerian Police Custody

News Credibility Score: 99% Sahara Reporters - A self-acclaimed Islamic cleric, Tunde Olayiwola, detained by the police in Akure over alleged possession of a human skull has died on Saturday.This was disclosed by the police spokesperson, Olufunmilayo Odunlami, on Sunday.