News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Singer, Tems Rejects Dollar Given To Her By A Fan During Concert (Video)
Tori News
- The musician was not excited after a fan gave her $1 dollar note during her concert.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Tems rejects one dollar gift by fan
Naija Loaded:
Tems Rejects Dollar Given To Her By A Fan During Concert (Video)
The Info NG:
Tems rejects 400naira cash gift from fan during performance (Video)
National Accord:
Tems rejects dollar given to her by fan during concert
GL Trends:
Tems Rejects Dollar Given To Her By A Fan During Concert (Video)
Gist Reel:
Moment Tems rejects $1 gift from fan during live performance (Video)
Gist Lovers:
Moment Tems Rejects $1 Gift from Fan during Live Performance [VIDEO]
More Picks
1
I 'm not married to Nigerian presenter VJ Adams - Actress Juliet Ibrahim cries out after someone edited her Wikipedia page -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Buhari, Obasanjo, Ramaphosa mourn as anti-apartheid icon Tutu dies at 90 -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
3
1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day -
Channels Television,
11 hours ago
4
Nigerian Police Desecrated Church To Arrest Okorocha's Son-in-law, Even Hitler Didn’t Do That During 2nd World War –Ex-Minister, Chidoka -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
5
Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2021 African Entertainment Awards USA -
Gist Reel,
9 hours ago
6
Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
Nembe Oil Spill: Bayelsa Govt. Faults Aiteo, Regulators On Sabotage Claim -
The Genius Media,
15 hours ago
8
"You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
9 hours ago
9
Catholic priest shot dead while returning from church service in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Sex worker vomits blood after being hit on the head with charms by ritualists in Osun -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
