Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shehu Sani chides Primate Ayodele over AFCON prophecy against Nigeria
News photo The Punch  - The former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has chided the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, over his 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Nigeria.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shehu Sani reacts to Primate Ayodele PM News:
Shehu Sani reacts to Primate Ayodele's prophecy against Super Eagles - P.M. News
Shehu Sani slams Primate Ayodele over AFCON prophecy against Nigeria Nigerian Eye:
Shehu Sani slams Primate Ayodele over AFCON prophecy against Nigeria
Shehu Sani Mocks Primate Ayodele’s Prophecy On Super Eagles News Break:
Shehu Sani Mocks Primate Ayodele’s Prophecy On Super Eagles
Shehu Sani chides Primate Ayodele over AFCON prophecy against Nigeria News Breakers:
Shehu Sani chides Primate Ayodele over AFCON prophecy against Nigeria
Shehu Sani Chides Ayodele Over 2021 AFCON’s Prophecy Against Nigeria Global Village Extra:
Shehu Sani Chides Ayodele Over 2021 AFCON’s Prophecy Against Nigeria
Shehu Sani Reacts To Primate Ayodele Fresh Reporters:
Shehu Sani Reacts To Primate Ayodele's Prediction That Nigeria Will Not Win The AFCON


   More Picks
1 Some people will blame Buhari if they can?t get pregnant - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 NDLEA intercepts heroin at airport, seize 8.3million Tramadol caps and 56,782 bottles of Codeine in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Buhari vows to make Nigeria leading Sugar producer, approves US$73m, 10,000 hectares - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 ‘He Argued Nigeria’s Case For Full Debt Cancellation,’ Obasanjo Pays Tribute To Desmond Tutu - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 Pictures of police arresting suspected looters at Next Cash'N Carry supermarket fire - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Arrest of Uche Nwosu: You acted like terrorists, desecrated the body of Christ – HURIWA slams Police - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Zaha sent off as Spurs win 3-0 - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info