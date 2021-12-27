Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


N556bn crude oil lost to vandalism, others in three months – NNPC report
News photo The Punch  - Nigeria lost crude oil valued at about N556bn between August and October this year due to pipeline vandalism, community interferences, sabotage of oil facilities, among others, latest industry data obtained from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

In Three Months, N556bn Crude Oil Lost To Vandalism, Others – NNPC Economic Confidential:
In Three Months, N556bn Crude Oil Lost To Vandalism, Others – NNPC
How Nigeria Lost 17.9m Barrels of Crude Oil in Three Months Business Post Nigeria:
How Nigeria Lost 17.9m Barrels of Crude Oil in Three Months
N556bn crude oil lost to vandalism, others in three months – NNPC report Affairs TV:
N556bn crude oil lost to vandalism, others in three months – NNPC report
Nigeria Lost N556bn Oil Lost To Vandalism, Others In Three Months – Official Report The Capital:
Nigeria Lost N556bn Oil Lost To Vandalism, Others In Three Months – Official Report


   More Picks
1 Buhari Mourns Desmond Tutu, Condoles With South African President, Citizens - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 Buhari vows to make Nigeria leading Sugar producer, approves US$73m, 10,000 hectares - The Nation, 20 hours ago
3 1,547 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths Reported On Boxing Day - Channels Television, 5 hours ago
4 Nigerian Police Desecrated Church To Arrest Okorocha's Son-in-law, Even Hitler Didn’t Do That During 2nd World War –Ex-Minister, Chidoka - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 Pictures of police arresting suspected looters at Next Cash'N Carry supermarket fire - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 "You dey use my own husband do bestie" – Janemena reacts as she shares letter her sister sent to her husband (video) - Yaba Left Online, 3 hours ago
7 Arrest of Uche Nwosu: You acted like terrorists, desecrated the body of Christ – HURIWA slams Police - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Hisbah is the poor man?s police - Nigerian journalist, Gimba Kakanda writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Zambian man commits suicide after beating his wife to death on Christmas Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Zaha sent off as Spurs win 3-0 - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info